Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye enjoy multifaceted cooperation - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye is multifaceted, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during a press conference on the results of the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

"The cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey is varied and exceptional. The three countries' relations are characterized by a high level of political dialogue. Our mutual support on worldwide platforms contributes to this," the Minister noted.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister expressed optimism that signing the Baku Declaration will deepen relations.

"Azerbaijan is currently a major foreign investor in both Turkey and Georgia. Both countries are among our primary trading partners," Bayramov concluded.

