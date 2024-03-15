Georgian FM announces next meeting venue with his Azerbaijani, Turkish counterparts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The next 10th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Georgian foreign ministers will be held in Türkiye, Georgia's Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said during the press conference following the ninth trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Turkish counterparts, Trend reports.

"We agreed to hold our next trilateral meeting in Türkiye," noted Darchiashvili.

The minister also mentioned the issues discussed at the ninth meeting.

"We attach great importance to joint regional projects, and all of them must be implemented in full. Our cooperation in the field of energy transportation from Asia to Europe and ensuring Europe's energy security is particularly important," he emphasized.

At the same time, according to him, the meeting paid attention to the implementation of projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and the Southern Gas Corridor.

"It's important for our countries to deepen cooperation so that the Middle Corridor operates at full capacity, and we attach great importance to this. We must maintain close ties to increase the transit potential of our countries," added Darchiashvili.

To note, the ninth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Georgian foreign ministers took place today in Baku.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of trilateral cooperation of mutual interest, the location of the next meeting was determined, and the Baku Declaration was adopted.

