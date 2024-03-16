Public talks differ from those conducted privately - Malta's former PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Public talks differ from those conducted privately, the former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said during the panel on "Regional Perspectives: The European Union and Neighborhood" within the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He asserts that the European Union is guaranteed by the existence of NATO.

"The European Union is another format of NATO. But it is wrong to put NATO's affairs in the hands of the European Union.

It's time to abandon conventional wisdom. There are differences between what is said to the public and what is said behind closed doors. This needs to alter," Muscat added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as issues of security and prospects for peace, building stability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

