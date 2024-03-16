Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Georgia increased by 15 percent last year - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 16 March 2024 15:46 (UTC +04:00)
Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia increased by 15 percent last year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze after the one-on-one meeting, Trend reports.

“Our trade turnover is also on the rise, nearing 900 million dollars, with an increase of about 15 percent last year.

Thanks to the well-thought-out reform policy of the Georgian government, a favorable investment climate has been created in Georgia. Azerbaijani investors have invested 3.4 billion dollars in the Georgian economy. Of course, the main reason for this is the presence of a good investment climate," the head of state added.

