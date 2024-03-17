Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
There is good chance for settlement of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 17 March 2024 22:47 (UTC +04:00)
There is good chance for settlement of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations - President Ilham Aliyev

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The recent meeting of the foreign ministers and also the meeting of the deputy prime ministers on the issue of border delimitation demonstrate that there is a good chance for settlement. As I said relatively recently, we are now closer to peace than ever before, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trend reports.

“As a result of the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, we are very close, I think, and I hope, to having a breakthrough. It will be a very serious change in the South Caucasus. It will mean that peace long-awaited peace will come here,” the head of state added.

