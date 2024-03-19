Delimitation and demarcation process constitutes an essential part of peace process - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The process of delimitation and demarcation should be assessed in the context of peace and normalization of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and it constitutes the most important part of the peace process, political analyst Ilyas Huseynov told Trend.

He stated that following the Second Karabakh War, new geopolitical realities had emerged between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan came to its internationally recognized borders under these circumstances. Enclaves and ex-slaves should be restored to Azerbaijan in order to define the borders. A while back, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the people of Eskipar, Baganis, and paid a visit to the exiles situated right on the Azerbaijani border.

The purpose of the visit, in my opinion, is primarily to gather public opinion and be ready for the villages' return to Azerbaijan. The northern area will be the first to have its borders determined This is a complex and crucial issue," Huseynov said.

To note, during a meeting with Tavush residents, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned that war would break out by the end of the week if Yerevan refuses to talk to Baku about issues related to delimitation and demarcation.

"Right now, you can walk out of this hall and say that there will be no delimitation or demarcation. But that means there will be war at the end of the week. So I know what will happen at the end of this war. Then, when we meet somewhere on the Republic square, you will say, 'Okay, we are simple villagers; we had no information, but you knew everything,'" Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also mentioned that the delineation and demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan has moved into a more realistic stage.

"This process means that it is necessary to clarify the spot where Armenia's border runs. Our commissions should determine, on the spot where Armenia begins, where the border should be," he added.

To note, the seventh session of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on March 7 at the conditional border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

