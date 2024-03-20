EuroNest PA adjusts Karabakh-related namings on Azerbaijan's proposal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The 11th session of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels, Belgium, heard committee reports, elected new committee chairmen, and defined the themes of the next reports, Trend reports.

The Committee on Political Affairs, Human Rights, and Democracy presented a report that addressed regional security challenges.

Following the changes proposed by the Azerbaijani delegation and adopted by the majority of votes, such phrases as "Frozen Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", "Referring to the Alma-Ata Declaration in defining the Azerbaijani-Armenian borders", "Peace negotiations are conducted only with the mediation of Brussels" were excluded from the report.

Instead, the report underscored the importance of universal backing for normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, emphasizing the necessity for this process to adhere to international legal norms.

Azerbaijani MPs Tair Mirkishili, Tural Ganjaliyev, and Nurlan Hasanov, who addressed the discussion, noted Azerbaijan's exceptional role in establishing security in the region, emphasized the importance of signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia and opening regional communications to strengthen it.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel