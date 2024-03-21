EuroNest PA serves to re-germinate enmity seeds - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The EuroNest PA (Parliamentary Assembly) serves to re-germinate the enmity seeds, Azerbaijani delegation member Soltan Mammadov said at the second working session of the PA's 11th extraordinary session, Trend reports.

"The voting results on the report presented by the social committee serve to sow seeds of hostility rather than peace and cooperation among the participants in the Eastern Partnership program. One of the main principles of the EuroNest PA's establishment act was to stimulate cooperation, but today we can see the contrary," he noted.

Mammadov pointed out that disputes and issues brought on by climate change are among the primary issues that the entire globe is attempting to resolve.

"Azerbaijan is making a significant contribution to the energy security of the world at this juncture in history by moving successfully toward a green energy transition. There may never have been as many issues facing the world as there are right now. The argument pertains to a series of intricate problems that pose a threat to all of humanity, including present and future generations.

The EuroNest PA report doesn't reflect realities. The proposals and amendments we have presented were not accepted, although all proposals are based on international law and documents adopted by the UN, the Council of Europe, and other authoritative organizations," emphasized the MP.

He also emphasized that the EuroNest PA should maintain objectivity and handle each member's rights equally.

"We suggested that the topic of Azerbaijani refugees be included in the paper. What distinguishes them from other refugees receiving aid from other Eastern Partnership countries?" Mammadov said.

The MP added that the report goes beyond a peaceful setting and conflicts with efforts to maintain security and stability in the South Caucasus, hence the delegation from Azerbaijan will vote against it.

