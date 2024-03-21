Azerbaijan, China have strong determination to comprehensively develop partnership - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Azerbaijan and China have strong determination to comprehensively develop the partnership, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN), Trend reports.

“China has always been friendly to Azerbaijan. Since independence of Azerbaijan we have seen the support of China. Azerbaijan has achieved its own success story where we see the active engagement, cooperation and partnership of our Chinese friends and Chinese companies were the part of this success story. We have strong determination to comprehensively develop Azerbaijan-Chinese partnership and cooperation,” he said.

Hajiyev went on to add that political relations between the two countries have always been perfect.

“There has been mutual understanding and dialogue. Particularly, Azerbaijan has always supported One China policy. In terms of economic relations, Azerbaijan has identified green growth and digital transformation as one of its national priorities. Azerbaijan is also the host country of COP29. The Middle Corridor is gaining additional importance and significance. In all of these areas, including the cultural sphere, cooperation in international institutions, the views and visions of China and Azerbaijan are concurrent. Based on the traditional bonds, cooperation and friendship, we simply look forward,” he added.