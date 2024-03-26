West seeks to act as umbrella for Armenia - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's latest, more critical statements come amid claims from Western intelligence agencies that he will soon be removed from power by the Kremlin as a result of a coup, Advisor to the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Baku Political Scientists Club, Zaur Mammadov told Trend.

He noted that Pashinyan alluded to this some time ago.

"Knowing that Azerbaijan will meet its demands on multiple problems, they want all responsibility to land squarely on Pashinyan's shoulders. At the moment, the opposition has no alternative but to tolerate Nikol, since if they come to power in the current situation, they will appear weak in front of Azerbaijan. Their overseas customers are also aware of this.

Armenia expects that following the Brussels summit on April 5 and the declarations made there, there would be no violence in Yerevan and other towns. Everyone recalls the difficulties that the Ukrainian and Georgian governments faced while seeking membership in the European Union. The citizens of those countries are still feeling the effects of that choice. The April 5 summit and its effects will be felt in Armenia, but not in the same way as they were in Kyiv and Tbilisi squares," he noted.

Mammadov stated that further complications in the region's geopolitical situation, combined with Georgia and Armenia's European perspectives, and Azerbaijan's preservation of its status as a non-aligned state pursuing a fully independent and sovereign balanced policy, must be considered by its neighbors.

"Azerbaijan could have taken completely different emotional actions against regional actors who have become Armenia's patrons over time. However, Azerbaijan's foreign policy diplomacy has always been marked by patience and cold-bloodedness, and this trend will continue.

Let me return to April 5—the meeting between Blinken, Von der Leyen, and Pashinyan. Let's compare Azerbaijan and Armenia as Western partners. The comparison presents us with an interesting picture. Armenia is a member of the CSTO and the Eurasian Union, whose total trade turnover with the European Union was just over $7 billion in 2023. Azerbaijan plays a special role in the traditional and green energy policies of the old continent, with a trade turnover with the EU of 24 billion dollars in 2023, a military and political ally of Türkiye, considered one of the most influential members of NATO, and a strategic partnership with nine EU countries.

Of course, the main reason the West wants to act as a buffer for Armenia is geopolitical - the conflict with Russia. Thus, the West exhibits evident favoritism, placing Armenia on one side of the scale and Azerbaijan and Türkiye on the other," the political analyst stated.



He highlighted that Armenia and the West must understand that Yerevan's integration with the West will be mostly dependent on Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

"Armenia will join whatever wing Azerbaijan and Türkiye select. Because Anadolu-Caucasus is a single political entity, following the 44-day II Karabakh war, the territory has returned to its former lords, the Azerbaijanis, who have controlled here throughout history.



I believe we will soon hear another happy news story. Azerbaijan understands how to coerce the enemy into meeting its demands. The 44-day war, the Azerbaijani army's victories over the last four years, and the Azerbaijani flag waving in Khankendi all attest to this," Mammadov added.

