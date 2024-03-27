Moscow disbelieves bogus Armenian claims about "supplying arms to Ukraine from Azerbaijan"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Russia discredits the Armenian fake about “supplying weapons to Ukraine from Azerbaijan”, Trend reports.

Thus, answering a provocative question from an Armenian journalist during a weekly briefing, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Moscow closely contacts Azerbaijan on this issue.

"Please be aware that the Azerbaijani side has formally refuted the aforementioned information. We are in close communication with the Azerbaijani side on this matter, as are all other countries, with the exception of Western countries, which not only openly proclaim but actively gloat about their arms deliveries. However, when it comes to the non-involvement of states in the hybrid war with Russia, information concerning weaponry delivery emerges, and we scrutinize each one," she remarked.

According to Zakharova, all information about potential arms shipments to Ukraine is carefully verified by relevant Russian authorities.

"We have done this with a number of countries, discussing bilaterally when we could not convey this position to partners through diplomatic channels. We went public, taking a series of measures in this direction. So, we discuss in detail every public and non-public piece of information with all countries involved. The main thing is that such information about Armenia does not appear anywhere. That would just be outrageous," the official added.

Previously, Armenian media and Telegram channels spread fake information that in 2022-2023, Azerbaijan allegedly "supplied Ukraine with anti-aircraft guns and mortar shells." These rumors were rejected by the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.

The ministry said that Armenian Telegram channels are trying to spread information about allegedly "the sending of military products by Azerbaijan to Ukraine."

"Attempts to disseminate similar false and untruthful news on Armenian Telegram channels have already been made previously. This information has no basis and should not be taken seriously. Once again, we inform you that Azerbaijan did not send any military products in the indicated direction," the ministry noted.

