Azerbaijan still facing risk of threat to stability, security - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Azerbaijan is still facing a risk of threat to stability and security, the Head of Azerbaijani State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said in an article published in the local "Respublika" newspaper, Trend reports.

"Global developments don't bypass Azerbaijan, and it's no secret that today there is still a risk of a threat to stability and security in Azerbaijan," the official explained.

He noted that the current geopolitical situation is accompanied by the Russo-Ukrainian war and other bloody conflicts, not only seriously impacting the global order but also leading to a complication of operational conditions.

"The growing global authority of our country and consistent political, economic, and military victories, including favorable conditions for the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, seriously worry a number of Western countries and circles aiming not to ensure peace and stability in the region and operating as 'monitoring missions' on the border of two states.

This particularly worries France, which has taken on a mediatory mission in the process of resolving the Karabakh conflict but, in fact, by taking a unilateral position, has been patronizing Armenia for many years, providing it with comprehensive support," Naghiyev added.

