Azerbaijan's SSS collaborates with many special services around world - colonel general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. At present, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan cooperates beneficially with about one hundred special services of the world's countries to fight international terrorism and its financing, transnational organized crime, intelligence, and subversive activities, including illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs, legalization of money or other property obtained by criminal means, human trafficking, smuggling, and cybercrime, the Head of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev said in an article published in the local "Respublika" newspaper, Trend reports.

He underlined that in order to properly complete the responsibilities assigned, strong and fruitful relationships with overseas partners are crucial.

"Thus, business relations have been established in bilateral and multilateral formats with the Council of Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of CIS member states, the Conference of Bodies of Special Services of Turkic States, as well as with other international organizations," the article reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel