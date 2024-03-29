Azerbaijan conducts command-staff exercises for combat readiness

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. A command-staff exercise was undertaken in one of the military units in accordance with the Azerbaijan Defense Minister's approved training plan for 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the plan, the forces participating in the exercise were brought to various levels of combat preparedness. The units were transported to the reserve and destination zones, and control bodies were deployed and camouflaged in the vicinity.

During the exercise, the actions associated with completing the tasks were indicated on the map, and reports on decisions taken in accordance with the tactical conditions were heard.



The command-staff exercise's tasks, which were set to increase the commanders' management ability and flexible decision-making skills, as well as to further improve the operation of the headquarters and the interoperability between the units, while bringing the units to various states of combat readiness, were successfully completed.

