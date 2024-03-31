Any attempt of military provocation by Armenia to be decisively suppressed - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Recently, the concentration of manpower, armored vehicles, artillery installations, and other heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces and intensive movement of its troops in different directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border is observed, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Last days, there has been a further activation of revanchist forces threatening Azerbaijan with war, rise of aggressive rhetoric against Azerbaijan to the high level and increase of the number of provocative information focused on aggravating the situation in the information environment in preparation for sabotage attempts.

We warn that in case of any attempt of military provocation by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, it will be resolutely suppressed by the Azerbaijan Army.

We once again declare that Armenia and its protectors will bear whole responsibility for the aggravation of the situation and any possible provocation", the ministry said.