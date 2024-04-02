April battles shows to entire world Azerbaijan’s determination and will to victory - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. 8 years have passed since the April battles, the successful counter-offensive operation conducted by the Azerbaijan Army on the night of April 1-2, 2016, in response to the provocations of the Armenian armed forces, the statement of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

The enemy was defeated as a result of the adequate retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army, more than 2 thousand hectares of the territories of the Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Aghdara regions were liberated from occupation, as well as thousands of hectares of territory came under the full control of the Azerbaijan Army.

The glorious April battles, one of Azerbaijan’s brilliant historical victories, inscribed in golden letters in our military history and won by the unprecedented courage of the heroic sons, demonstrated to the entire world the strength of the Azerbaijani state, people, and determination to victory.

This victory destroyed the myth that Armenia had been inventing about the invincibility of its army for many years.

However, the enemy, who was unable to get rid of his cunning and learn lessons from the April battles, did not refrain from heinous intentions by committing provocations in various directions.

On September 27, 2020, the counter-offensive operation - the 44-day II Karabakh War began in response to the large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on all fronts, firing on the positions of the Azerbaijan Army and civilian settlements. Under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was restored, all Shehids (Martyrs) were avenged, and the return of compatriots who were displaced from their homelands was provided. All these are the crown of the Great Victory.

Today, the successful counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijan Army, which is experiencing the most glorious stage of history - the April battles, will always be remembered as the beginning of the Great Victory in the II Karabakh War for the state and people of Azerbaijan.

