Azerbaijani Parliament promulgates agenda of regular session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The agenda of the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament, which will be held on April 5, has been announced, Trend reports.

The agenda of the meeting includes 21 issues.

These are the following issues:

1. On appointment of judges of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

2. On appointment of M.K. Hasanov as a judge of the Supreme Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

3. On appointment and dismissal of judges of the Baku Court of Appeal.

4. On appointment and dismissal of judges of the Ganja Court of Appeal.

5. On appointment and dismissal of judges of the Sumgayit Court of Appeal.

6. On appointment of judges of the Sheki Court of Appeal.

7. On appointment and dismissal of judges of the Shirvan Court of Appeal.

8. Draft Constitutional Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Constitutional Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "On normative legal acts" (third reading).

9. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on making amendments to some laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 471-VIQ "On Media" dated December 30, 2021 (third reading).

10. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On joint activity, unification, separation, and liquidation of municipalities" (third reading).

11. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on making amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Status of Municipalities" (third reading).

12. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on making amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On privatization of state property" (third reading).

13. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the "Regulations on Service in State Tax Authorities" approved by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 141-IIQ dated June 12, 2001 (second reading).

14. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on making amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Labor Pensions" (second reading).

15. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan (second reading).

16. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Social Insurance", "On Customs Tariff" and "On Advertising" (second reading).

17. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Mortgage" (second reading).

18. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Media" (second reading).

19. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On Approval of the Internal Service Statute of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments", "On Extradition of Persons Who Committed Crimes" and "On Culture" (first reading).

20. Draft Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Social Insurance" and the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).

21. Draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on making amendments to some laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 979-VIQD of July 14, 2023 "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Medicines" (first reading).

