Our political relations with Republic of Congo to be further strengthened - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. “Your (President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso – ed.) visit will have a very positive effect on our future cooperation. Our political relations will be further strengthened,” said President Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting with President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Trend reports.

“I do hope that as a result of the implementation of the agreements reached, a positive dynamic will emerge in our trade after the visit. We have had a wide exchange of views on cooperation in energy and agriculture, and here too there is no difference of opinion. We look forward to working together on COP29,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

