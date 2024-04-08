Azerbaijani army can harshly punish Armenia for provocations - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Azerbaijani army has an opportunity to severely punish Armenia for provocations, military expert Adalat Verdiyev told Trend.

He noted that Armenia resorted to provocations before the trilateral meeting with the EU and the US.

"This country started to involve reservists in the gathering, pulling arms, equipment, and personnel to the border territories. Armenians started building engineering fortifications and violating the ceasefire intensively. Armenia's defecting army seems to be looking for adventure. The Azerbaijani army has the opportunity to severely punish Yerevan for these provocations. One can see from the spread of footage that the movement and maneuvers of the enemy army are under the control of our army," he said.

Verdiyev emphasized that the intensification of ceasefire violations shows that, as a result of military and political support by the West, the EU, and especially France, Armenia is trying to aggravate the situation and take steps against Azerbaijan.

"But these steps, as well as others, will not bring results. Our army has enough strength to prevent these provocations," he said.

The expert noted that after it became known about the April 5 meeting, some promises from the West encouraged Armenia.

"Provocations committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan on the border pose a serious threat to the health and lives of our army personnel. Azerbaijan has the right to preemptively neutralize these threats," he said.

