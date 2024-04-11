Western Azerbaijan Community appeals to US government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement, Trend reports.

The statement indicates that Ambassador of the United States to Armenia Kristina Kvien raised the issue of the safety of Armenians who moved from Azerbaijan and noted that this issue is not closed.

"When speaking about the right of return, the ambassador must first express her opinion on the situation in this area in the country where she is accredited. We wonder why Ambassador Kvien never spoke about the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the destruction of their cultural heritage and the fact that Armenia does not ensure their right of return?

Once again, we call on the US government to end ethnic and religious discrimination against Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia and support their peaceful, dignified and safe return," the statement reads.