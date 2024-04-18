Azerbaijan’s decisive actions reduced conflicts in CICA region - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan’s decisive actions reduced conflicts in the CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia) region, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has unique experience in conflict resolution and post-conflict reconstruction," he emphasized.

In addition, Sarybay mentioned that the upcoming meeting of the CICA ministers is planned to be held in Baku this autumn.

"The CICA is developing dynamically; it is in demand and has great potential. Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the CICA will be very effective. Azerbaijan has successfully chaired many organizations," he said.

According to him, the country also has its own national interests, which are identical to the interests of all CICA participating states.

As Sarybay noted, Azerbaijan was among the first supporters of the establishment of the CICA, as well as one of the 15 countries that adopted the first CICA document.

"Azerbaijan's chairmanship will allow further development of the initiative that was put forward 30 years ago by Kazakhstan," he added.

To note, Azerbaijan was elected as the CICA Chairperson for 2024–2026 by the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers on March 19, 2024, due to March 14 recommendations made at the meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the CICA.

