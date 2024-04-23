Russian peacekeepers head from Karabakh to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Russian peacekeepers leaving Karabakh have headed to temporary deployment points in Gorus and Garakils (Sisian) in Armenia, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the Armenian government has allocated temporary dislocation points for the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

"As the Russian peacekeeping troops are leaving Karabakh, they, understandably, cannot stay in Armenia as well. A group and a convoy of peacekeepers from Karabakh have headed to temporary deployment points in Goris and Garakils (Sisian)," he said.

To note, a few days ago, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov confirmed the withdrawal of the peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh.

Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, answering a question from local media regarding the information about the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Azerbaijan, said that the early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers, temporarily stationed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, following the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, has been decided by the leaders of both countries. The process has already begun, with the ministries of defense of Azerbaijan and Russia implementing appropriate measures for the execution of that decision.

