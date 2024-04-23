Azerbaijani FM reviews COP29 to-dos with Czech PM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani ministry.

The meeting focused on the prospects of bilateral and multilateral agendas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, issues related to COP29, and post-conflict dynamics in the region.

Earlier, Bayramov met with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský.

On April 22, 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left on an official visit to the Czech Republic. During the visit, the minister is scheduled to hold meetings with high-ranking officials of the Czech Republic.

