Armenia needs to seize chance and take right path - president of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Armenia should seize the opportunity and take the right path, said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, answering reporters' questions upon his return from Iraq, Trend reports.

"It's time to abandon bogus allegations that are made year after year. Acting based on reality is always superior to following a false story. Pashinyan now recognizes this. Historians analyze historical events, and from the beginning, we have been open about this topic, declaring that we are willing to share our archives," the president said.

He added that it is high time to create new roadmaps on a tangible basis.

"I am hoping that the Armenian Diaspora will overcome the restraints that have held it back and choose a route toward new prospects and a brighter future. This chance should be taken while it is still accessible. It is clear that, on this journey, not only the Diaspora but also many provocateurs are striving to sway Armenia. We are aware of this and have provided periodic warnings. My hope is that Armenia will choose the right route, signaling the beginning of a new age," Erdogan concluded.

