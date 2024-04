BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. We treat our chairmanship (COP29-ed.) not only as an opportunity to present our country, though that’s important, but as an opportunity to really contribute to the practical resolution of the most urgent issues in the global arena, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, Trend reports.

Will be updated