Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev invites President Sadyr Zhaparov to COP29

Politics Materials 24 April 2024 13:55 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev invites President Sadyr Zhaparov to COP29

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev invited President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov to COP29, Trend reports.

"I invited Sadyr Nurguzhoevich to participate in the COP29 international conference in November," said President Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart, noting that each meeting is important and valuable both for strengthening interaction and communication, as well as for addressing key issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Latest

Latest

Read more