Baku hosts expanded meeting of Azerbaijani and Belarusian FMs (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Belarus - Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergei Aleinik - have met in Baku, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov and Bularusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik was continued in an enlarged format with the participation of delegations from both sides.

"The meeting discussed issues arising from the existing relations of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus, preparations for the planned state visit of the President of Belarus to Azerbaijan, as well as the regional situation.

The sides noted with satisfaction the formation of an agenda of mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, processing industry, agriculture, transportation, tourism, pharmaceuticals, high technologies, humanitarian, and other areas for more than 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Particularly, it was noted that an important role in expanding cooperation in the economic sphere is played by the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, the next meeting of which will be held in the coming days.

Talking about the exceptional role of intensive contacts between the leaders of the two countries in the development of the current political dialog, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of the state visit of the President of Belarus to Azerbaijan, as well as the signing of documents in various areas within the framework of the visit.

Additionally, it was noted that bilateral relations, which have the character of strategic partnership, are successfully continued within the framework of regional and international multilateral platforms, including the UN, OSCE, and CIS.

The Belarusian side was also informed in detail about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, and the possibilities of cooperation in this direction.

Touching upon Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the negotiation process within its framework, and the organizational measures undertaken, Jeyhun Bayramov mentioned that during the chairmanship Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the support and active participation of partners.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

