Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to mutually recognize qualification diplomas (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Qualification diplomas of crew members of sea vessels will be mutually recognized between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani parliament's plenary meeting has discussed the Azerbaijani draft law on approval of the “Agreement on Mutual Recognition of Diplomas of Specialization of Ship Crews between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan”.

The discussion was followed by putting the document to a vote and its approval.

To note, the above agreement was signed by the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev on March 11, 2024.

