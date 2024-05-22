Azerbaijan renames Interior Ministry's Higher Military School of Internal Troops - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Higher Military School of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been renamed into the Military Institute of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on renaming the Higher Military School of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 680 dated July 9, 2012, on approval of the “Charter of the Higher Military School of Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Internal Affairs should resolve the issues arising from this decree.

