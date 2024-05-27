Iran hopes to reopen Azerbaijani embassy by agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Iran hopes for the implementation of an agreement on reopening the Azerbaijani embassy, Spokesperson of Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said at today's press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, relations between Iran and Azerbaijan are developing in the right direction.

Kanaani emphasized that the resumption of the activities of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran is also one of the agreements reached within the framework of the development of bilateral relations.

"The Iranian side hopes that this agreement will also be implemented within the framework of joint agreements reached between the two countries," he added.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran Police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel