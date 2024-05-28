Turkish Baykar's chief technical officer congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of the Turkish Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar has congratulated Azerbaijani on Independence Day, Trend reports via the CTO's official page on X.

“Once raised, the flag never falls. Happy Independence Day, brotherly Azerbaijan! May our unity and solidarity be eternal!” the publication says.

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Day. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first democratic republic not only on the territory of modern Azerbaijan but also in the whole East. It was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes were adopted - a flag, an anthem. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, however, was only in power for 23 months. After the 11th army of the Bolsheviks captured Azerbaijan on April 28, 1920, the republic was overthrown.

