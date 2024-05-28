Azerbaijan airs footage from liberated village in Gazakh (VIDEO/PHOTO)

GAZAKH, Azerbaijan, May 28. A footage has been aired from the liberated Gizilhajili village in Gazakh district, Trend reports from the scene.

The visit of reporters to four villages in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district, which was liberated after 30 years of occupation, has started.

The media tour is organized by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, reporters are apprised of the present status in the newly liberated territories.

To note, following the delimitation activities, the 12.7 km long border line was determined, thus ensuring the return of territories (6.5 square kilometers) of four villages in the Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili to Azerbaijan.

On May 14, 2024, the villages of Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan were taken under the control of the State Border Service.

