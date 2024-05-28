Ukrainian Parliament congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. I cordially congratulate our Azerbaijani friends on the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Deputy Speaker of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk wrote on her page on X, Trend reports.

"106 years ago, the independent secular Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was created for the first time and the Parliament of Azerbaijan was formed. We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's continued position in supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," she said.

Kondratyuk thanked Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine.

"Thank you for your constant humanitarian assistance. We are grateful for the warm and hospitable welcome to the rest and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children affected by the war. We appreciate Azerbaijan’s tangible contribution to humanitarian demining of the territory of Ukraine.

Azerbaijan celebrates this day in a particularly joyful atmosphere - with restored sovereignty within internationally recognized borders. I wish the Azerbaijani people long-term peace, security, rapid restoration and reintegration of the territories liberated from occupation," she wrote.