Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Türkiye over military training airplane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has conveyed condolences to Türkiye over a military training airplane crash, Trend reports via the ministry's X account.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the plane crash in the city of Kayseri in our brotherly nation, Türkiye. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the pilots who lost their lives and to the entire people of Türkiye,” the ministry said in a publication.

To note, a military training plane crashed in Türkiye today, and two pilots were confirmed dead.

