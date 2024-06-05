Hungarian FM briefed on mine threat in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto has been briefed on the mine threat and relevant problems in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference with Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

“A few days ago, we received another draft agreement from the Armenian side. The amount of unresolved problems has decreased,” the Azerbaijani minister emphasized.

Will be updated