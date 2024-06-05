Armenia's Constitution contains territorial claims to neighboring states - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Armenia's Constitution contains territorial claims to neighboring states, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference with Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

The Azerbaijani minister pointed out that Armenian society and the state recognize these facts as harmful to themselves and therefore are discussing them.

“The Constitution of Azerbaijan contains no territorial claims to any state. It is unacceptable for Armenia to try to create parallelism in this matter,” Bayramov stressed.

