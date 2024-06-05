Armenia's Constitution contains territorial claims to neighboring states - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Armenia's Constitution contains territorial claims to neighboring states, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference with Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

The Azerbaijani minister pointed out that Armenian society and the state recognize these facts as harmful to themselves and therefore are discussing them.

"The Constitution and other legislative acts of Azerbaijan don't contain territorial claims against neighboring states, including Armenia. Therefore, attempts to draw parallels in this matter are unacceptable. Unfortunately, we repeatedly see such tendencies. In some cases, when issues that are inconvenient for Armenia are raised in the negotiation process, attempts are made to artificially create a mirror effect, even if Azerbaijan has no similar analogues.

All international partners are aware of this, and no one accepts these arguments. I believe that the Armenian authorities themselves know that this is unfounded. The Azerbaijani society can be absolutely confident that such arguments will continue to be inapplicable, as there is no place for parallels here," the minister added.

To note, the current Constitution of Armenia, along with legislative acts, official letters, statements, and documents circulated in international organizations and courts, contains claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

In February of this year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced his intention to hold a constitutional referendum, and on May 22, he said that Armenia needs a new Constitution.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel