Armenian separatism making waves on international tourism platforms (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Armenian separatism continues on international tourism platforms, Trend reports.

Illegal tourism activities had been organized for many years in the territories of Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, which were under occupation at a certain period, with the support of the separatist regime, the Armenian diaspora, and the Armenian state.

Although the primary participants in this process were Armenian citizens and representatives of the Armenian diaspora who resided abroad and held citizenship in multiple countries, the arrival of other foreign citizens, including pro-Armenian politicians, was also noted.

Illegal visit of pro-Armenian US Congressman Frank Pallone to Khankendi on October 1, 2019

After the second Karabakh war, the separatist regime and its supporters attempted to continue organizing illegal trips to Karabakh.

In the epoch of 'post-truth' diplomacy of the information age, Armenian efforts to ensure the virtual existence of the so-called 'Artsakh' have also not ceased.

The relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan have recently restored the names of settlements on the liberated territories to their original names on electronic maps and other platforms, which the separatists had uglified.

Similar activities in the tourism sector cannot be ruled out.

Some well-known electronic platforms still mark restaurants and residential properties in Karabakh for tourism purposes.

Currently, popular platform Airbnb lists residential properties (apartments) for tourism purposes in Khankendi and its surroundings.

A similar situation is observed on TripAdvisor, which is considered another famous online travel platform in the world. When you search on a website indicating the Armenianized names of settlements in Karabakh, dozens of different public catering facilities and venues pop up.

A restaurant currently listed as operating on TripAdvisor



A group tour for tourists in Karabakh is presented on the Tripadvisor platform

One of the hotels that continues to be featured on TripAdvisor

The preservation to this day on international tourism platforms such as Airbnb and TripAdvisor, information about tourist sites and restaurants operating illegally during the occupation in Karabakh, as well as relevant offers to tourists, can be characterized as a step directed against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In parallel, this type of platform contains false information about historical monuments and examples of cultural heritage.

