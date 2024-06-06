Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army continues official visit to Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The official visit of the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev to the Republic of Uzbekistan continues, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, the Victory Park Memorial Complex in Tashkent was visited, and a wreath was laid in front of the Ode to Fortitude monument.

The Azerbaijani delegation arrived at the Chimyon mountain training center and got acquainted with its infrastructure and educational-material base.

Then the Armed Forces Academy of the Republic of Uzbekistan was visited. Colonel General K.Valiyev signed the Academy's Remembrance Book.

The Azerbaijani delegation was provided with detailed information about the Academy’s activities and got acquainted with the created conditions.