Our relations with Kyrgyzstan are based on brotherhood - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Our relations with Kyrgyzstan are based on brotherhood. During my state visit to Kyrgyzstan, very important decisions were made. We are cooperating on a very large scale now, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the speakers of parliaments of TURKPA member states, Trend reports.

"You know that the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Investment Fund has been established. On his own initiative, the President of Kyrgyzstan supported the construction of a school in Aghdam district, and we laid its foundation together last month. All this is a manifestation of brotherhood," the head of state added.