Even today policy of colonization continues in European Union - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Even today the policy of colonization continues in the European Union, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the speakers of parliaments of TURKPA member states, Trend reports.

"I know that you came under a lot of pressure in the European Union. This is a complete violation of the democratic principles declared in Europe. Were sanctions imposed on Hungary? Yes, they were. Was Hungary deprived of funds it was entitled to? It was. Why? Because Hungary defends traditional values. It defends its people. It protects its youth from harmful influence. It declares family values as the highest value. This is why those who are against these traditional values and those leading the world into the abyss have imposed sanctions against Hungary. This is outrageous. If you are a member of NATO, if you are a member of the European Union, if you are located in the heart of Europe, sanctions are applied against a country that wants to conduct its own policy. So where is democracy? Does everyone have to agree? Should everyone sit and listen to the words of those who live in some Western countries? Who has given them this right? Their past is nothing to be proud of. Their past is full of blood. Their past is colonialism. Their past is about tormenting peoples and illegal occupation. Even today the policy of colonization continues in the European Union. But does anyone object to that? No. This is why Hungary is at the forefront of this struggle, and I have repeatedly told my friend Viktor Orban that it is more difficult for you. We are based here, we are not European, we don't want to join the European family, but even if we wanted to, no one would let us in there. This is why we live here, we don't listen to anyone's orders, we don't allow anyone to come here and interfere in our work. Don't hit me and I won't hit you. If you are going to hit me, then you will also get a headache. But Hungary is there, and I know how hard it is to come under pressure every day. Hungary will preside over the European Union now. A plan is already being designed against Hungary to, as it is said, to disrupt this presidency and deprive Hungary of this presidency," President Ilham Aliyev said.