Peace opportunity between Azerbaijan, Armenia ripes up - MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The Baku Network expert platform has aired the next episode of the 'Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov' analytical video project, Trend reports.

The program welcomed Rasim Musabayov, Azerbaijani MP, as an invited guest.

He brought up the topic of normalization between the two countries and said that a window of opportunity for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia has opened up.

“By working and negotiating with Armenia, Azerbaijan shows its support for peace. Now the opportunity for peace has ripened up,” he said.

Musabayov observed that Moscow, Brussels, Washington, and Tehran have expressed satisfaction with the progress of Azerbaijan and Armenia toward peace, despite the international arena's conflicts and contradictions.

