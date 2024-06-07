France transfers funds to account of Khojaly murderer Beglaryan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. France transferred about two million euros to the account of Rashid Beglaryan, accused of participation in the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

The fact was revealed during the investigation.

The trial over Beglaryan, under the chairmanship of Fuzuli Military Court's Judge Ali Suleymanov, is being held in the Sabunchu district court.

Beglaryan was provided with a lawyer and translator in court at the expense of the state.

According to him, French citizens "donated" the above funds "as aid".

As for Beglaryan’s crimes committed during the Khojaly tragedy, of which he was a participant and witness, he spoke about this in detail in his document entitled “Beglaryan’s combat path”.

He wrote that he began his “combat path” in the third detachment, led by Murad Petrasyan.

Beglaryan fought as part of this detachment and carried out the instructions of the commander.

He admitted that this detachment blew up a bridge on Azerbaijan's Aghdam-Shusha road, “destroying columns of Turks”.

Subsequently, he himself became the commander of the detachment.

During the battles in Khojaly and Khojavand, Beglaryan was wounded eight times; during that period, he was awarded a medal “for the defense of the homeland”.

To note, Beglaryan was detained in August 2023.

Beglaryan, suspected of torturing Azerbaijani prisoners of war and individuals safeguarded by international humanitarian law, previously held in Khankendi city's Children's Hospital No. 3 under restraint, engaging in other serious offenses against peace and humanity, war crimes, and involvement in Armenian illegal armed groups, has been arrested on charges under Articles 112, 113, 115.2, 279.1, and 318.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The individuals subjected to the mentioned torture have been identified and acknowledged as victims in the criminal case.

