Azerbaijan and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus discuss co-op prospects (PHOTO)

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Speaker of the Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Zorlu Tore, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the meeting, the significance of the 13th plenary session of TURKPA, hosted in Baku, was underscored.

The parties emphasized the pivotal role of the Organization of Turkic States in fortifying and broadening relations among Turkic peoples, grounded in historical connections.

Additionally, discussions encompassed cooperation across various domains between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

