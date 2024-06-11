President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Egypt was focus of local media (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The official visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Egypt and his talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, were the focus of attention in the country's influential newspapers, portals, and TV channels, Trend reports.

An extensive report by the official news agency MENA on the visit, along with articles titled "The President of Azerbaijan points out the high level of relations with Egypt", and "The leader of Azerbaijan called Egypt an important partner country", were published in widely read Egyptian newspapers such as Al-Ahram, Al-Gomhuria, Youm 7, Akhbar Al-Youm, Masrawy, and Al-Dostour.

The editorials echoed the main arguments advanced by our president and his Egyptian counterpart in their joint press statement.

The statements of President Ilham Aliyev, emphasizing that this official visit, following last year's visit of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Azerbaijan, will give an impetus to the development of Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations and that the political dialogue between the two friendly countries is of a regular nature, were conveyed to Egyptian readers.

As the Azerbaijani head of state said, the leaders agreed to continue the political dialogue.

The articles also emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev stated that he discussed the processes in the South Caucasus with his Egyptian counterpart.

According to the articles, the Azerbaijani head of state added that Azerbaijan and Armenia have made certain progress in delineating their state borders, successfully agreeing on a section that extends nearly 12.7 kilometers, and through negotiations, four villages in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan, which were under occupation for 30 years, have been returned to Azerbaijan.

As the articles pointed out, positively evaluating the villages' return, the President of Azerbaijan also expressed the opinion that there are good opportunities for progress in the negotiation process.

The articles mentioned that the Azerbaijani head of state also invited the Egyptian president to the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku.

He expressed satisfaction that this invitation was accepted and also highlighted that he congratulated his colleague on Egypt's successful chairmanship at COP27.

Saying that he sought to learn from Egypt's experience in this area, President Ilham Aliyev noted the constant contact of delegations from the two countries.

The official visit of President Ilham Aliyev received extensive coverage in the Shorouk, Al-Watan, Masr Times, Al-Gomhuria, Maspero, Al-Qahira, and Al-Balad newspapers and portals.

The articles in these media outlets emphasized the Azerbaijani head of state's support for Cairo's official position on the Palestinian issue.

The publications included the following quote from the President of Azerbaijan:

"The settlement of Palestinian-Israeli relations and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state were always at the center of attention during our chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. A number of events were held, and Azerbaijan's position is unequivocal – an independent Palestinian state must be established, and East Jerusalem should be its capital. Today's tragedy in Gaza must be stopped as soon as possible, the war must be stopped; and all issues must be resolved through negotiations. I told President El-Sisi that we support Egypt's efforts in these directions and that the initiatives put forward by Egypt should be taken into account."

Egyptian media also devoted significant coverage to El-Sisi's statements on ensuring peace and security in the South Caucasus.

Readers were informed that the President of Egypt reiterated to his Azerbaijani counterpart the importance of efforts to ensure peace and security in the South Caucasus and expressed support for these efforts.

He added that these efforts would make a significant contribution to the development of the countries and peoples of the region.

The articles noted that the heads of state of the two friendly countries emphasized the rapid development of economic, humanitarian, and cultural ties, as well as the broad prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The parties discussed existing opportunities for cooperation in construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, oil, and infrastructure, and highlighted the importance of the joint commission between Azerbaijan and Egypt and the organization of its next meeting.

A decision was made to hold the next meeting of the commission in the near future.

The meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Grand Imam Ahmed Muhammad At-Tayeb in Cairo as part of his official visit was also the focus of media attention in Egypt and other Arab countries.

The materials of the Al-Ahram, Dostor, Al-Qahira, and Ash Sharq Al-Ausat newspapers (Saudi Arabia), as well as reports shown on Egypt1 state television, ExtraNews, and Nile1 TV channels, pointed out that at the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that developing relations with Arab states is a priority for Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

The President of Azerbaijan highlighted that the country will host COP29 this year and proposed holding the next meeting of religious leaders in cooperation with Al-Azhar within the COP29 framework.

The Grand Sheikh of al-Azhar al-Sharif expressed his gratitude to the head of state for this visit, and noted that relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan are at a very good level.

He hailed Azerbaijan’s fully ensuring its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Expressing his appreciation for the invitation to COP29, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed El-Tayeb mentioned that he will be pleased to participate in this event.

Recalling that the 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders was held in Baku, the Sheikh of al-Azhar al-Sharif personally thanked President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s contributions to Islamic solidarity, and underscored the ongoing joint efforts to hold a meeting of religious leaders within the framework of COP29.

