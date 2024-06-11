Caucasian Eagle-2024 exercise holds Distinguished Visitors Day (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Distinguished Visitors Day of the Caucasian Eagle - 2024 exercise was held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the nation's Defense Ministry.

Attendees included high-ranking officials from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, among other state organizations.

The Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was reported on the activities on the model and the progress of the exercise, after which the special forces accomplished various tasks with the support of aviation vehicles.

Distinguished Visitors watched the activities of the special forces from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, who participated in the exercise.

Then the Azerbaijani minister met with the Distinguished Visitors participants.

He emphasized the role of the Special Forces in developing a disciplined military force.

Hasanov emphasized the contribution of such joint exercises to increase the professionalism of servicemen, exchange mutual experience, and ensure peace and stability in the region.

Additionally, the minister gave a glowing review of the exercise's overall progress and sent best wishes to everyone involved.

To note, Caucasian Eagle-2024 joint exercise will continue until June 12.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel