BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that exemplify the principles of multiculturalism, embracing both national traditions and humanism, says an article published by the Paris-based La Gazette du Caucase, Trend reports.

“With a centuries-old history and a strategic location on the Great Silk Road, diversity has always been integral to Azerbaijani society. Today, various ethnic groups live peacefully in the cities and regions of Azerbaijan, enjoying equal rights and continuing their cultural activities,” the publication reads.

As the authors pointed out, a notable example of Azerbaijan's commitment to multilateralism is its successful presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

“In 2011, Azerbaijan was accepted as a full member of NAM receiving unanimous support from the member states of the Movement in Bali. In 2019, Baku hosted the 18th summit of heads of state and government of the Movement, attended by high-level representatives from 120 UN member states and 42 international organizations. During the Baku Summit, the presidency of the Movement for 2019-2022 was transferred to Azerbaijan. Later, the UN member states requested that Baku extend Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Movement for an additional year, given the success of its presidency. Azerbaijan responded positively, extending its presidency until 2023,” the article reads.

The article also mentions the atrocities committed by Armenia during the 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands. “For years after the war, the Armenian side has loudly proclaimed the "destruction of Armenian heritage," attempting to obstruct the restoration of historical Albanian temples. For the first time in two centuries, the Albanian-Udi community can freely visit its temples and hold prayer services in the churches built by their ancestors. They now understand they can no longer dictate the history of the region to their liking, and previous accounts will no longer stand”.

“Even during the worst periods of relations between the two countries, Armenian churches have continued to operate in Azerbaijan. However, when Karabakh was under Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani mosques in the occupied territories were used as barns, and historical and cultural monuments were vandalized.This comparison once again shows that Azerbaijan's principles earn it great respect in the South Caucasus,” the article added.