SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. A total of 53 families are planned to be relocated to Khojavand by the end of this year, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand Districts Emin Huseynov said during the event “New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let’s Revive Karabakh Together”, Trend reports.

Will be updated