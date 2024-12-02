Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau sign memorandum on political consultations (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on conducting political consultations between Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau has been signed, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced the development during a press conference with Carlos Pinto Pereira, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Communities of Guinea-Bissau.

Bayramov pointed out that exchange of information on African issues, in particular the West African region, is important for Azerbaijan.

“The processes taking place in the South Caucasus region are also important for them. I also informed the other side about the processes that are taking place after Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he added.

