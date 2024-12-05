Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia facing ruins - Hashemite university's professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia is under threat, Professor of the Hashemite University of Jordan Muhammad Waheeb Ali Hussain said at the Second International Conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia," Trend reports.

”There are many archaeological and cultural heritages of Azerbaijan in Armenia, including mosques, cemeteries, and historical sites, but many of them have been destroyed or forgotten as a result of political conflicts. As a result, this heritage is under threat,” he said.

He claims that the systematic efforts to wipe out, scrub clean, obliterate, and erase Azerbaijani identity have been in the works for many years and are still very much alive and kicking.

“We are here at this conference to urge the world to pay attention to this problem. This is our common, global responsibility. All countries should realize that this is the heritage of all humanity, not just the people of Azerbaijan or any particular group of people. This is the heritage of all mankind. Of course, there are many challenges in the current situation, but it is also important to preserve national identity, and we must take care of it,” he added.

Baku hosts the Second International Conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia."

More than 100 delegates from 51 countries are participating in the conference.

The event will discuss the history of the forced eviction of Western Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the basis of their right of return, the restoration of cultural heritage, and diplomatic efforts in this field.

To note, December 5 is the Day of Remembrance of the Deportation of Western Azerbaijanis from 1987 to 1991. On this day last year, more than 100 representatives from 44 countries attended a similar international conference on "Ensuring Safe and Dignified Return of Displaced Azerbaijanis from Armenia: Global Context and Just Solution."

